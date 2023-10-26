Specialist organised crime police and the Australian Border Force were among officers that raided three tobacco outlets in the middle of Ballarat.
Smokers in the Bridge Mall precinct were seen wandering from one closed tobacconist to the next, while a fourth shop in Hertford Street Sebastopol is also closed on Thursday, with plain-clothes officers in a small truck seen taking empty boxes inside.
Officers at one of the Bridge Mall premises said they were looking into the sale of illegal products, but could not comment further.
Police were first seen in the area about 10.30am Thursday, with plain-clothes officers and uniformed police with VIPER Taskforce insignia participating.
The VIPER Taskforce tackles organised crime, including outlaw motorcycle gangs, while the Public Order Response Team was also spotted.
The Ballarat Central shops, including the Ballarat Smoke Station and 93's Giftware and Tobacconist Accessories on Little Bridge Street, and Freechoice Tobacco on Curtis Street, were closed to the public as officers looked around, checking merchandise, and carrying around cardboard boxes.
Victoria Police Media was contacted for further comment, and said full details about the raids could not yet be revealed, but there was no threat to the safety of the public.
"Police are currently in Ballarat area as part of a planned operation.," a Victoria Police spokesperson said in a statement.
Australian Border Force confirmed it was assisting Victoria Police
UPDATE 1.20pm:
Passers-by noticed the Sebastopol smoke shop closed around 1pm.
"There's no immediate risk to community safety - and further information will be provided once operationally appropriate to do so."
EARLIER:
