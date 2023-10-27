The Courier

Development site for sale with a difference

October 27 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Development site for sale with a difference
Development site for sale with a difference

It is the first time a regional town's Woolworths supermarket has gone on the market and it could fetch more than $17 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.