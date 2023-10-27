Development site for sale with a difference

It is the first time a regional town's Woolworths supermarket has gone on the market and it could fetch more than $17 million.
The sale of the high-performing freestanding supermarket in Maryborough is a rare opportunity for prospective buyers.
Savills Australia and New Zealand are expecting the asset to attract interest above $17 million due to its attractive net lease structure, long-term lease (of which there are 11 years remaining) and recent $9 million store upgrade.
This week a Mount Pleasant development site with a difference went on the market with a price guide of $1,785,000 and $1,963,500.
The site at 62 Magpie Street comes in a package with detailed plans for six, three-bedroom houses and a four-bedroom house already on the site, which backs onto Peady Street Reserve.
The City of Ballarat issued a planning permit for the seven-lot subdivision and the construction of six houses after considering all four objections.
Similar to last week, I put together a list of all homes sold in the Ballarat region from October 9 to October 16 which reveal the most expensive and cheapest properties to sell.
A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 39 Faheys Road in Gordon was the most expensive sale reported, selling for $1,150,000, while an Alfredton unit, at 3/7 Leopold Street was the cheapest, selling for $273,000.
They were two of 26 properties sold in the Ballarat region.
House hunters looking for top-end properties are in for a treat this weekend with three houses for sale in Ballarat's premier boulevard.
The three houses on Wendouree Parade were put on the market within the past nine days and range from $3.4 million to $1.6 million.
These properties do not come up for sale very often - CoreLogic data shows only five houses and two units have sold on the parade in 2023.
Our feature property this week is new double-story home built under the project name, Hidden Depth, and this theme is reflected in the striking lines and natural boldness of the design.
The property enjoys the tranquility of a suburban setting yet it's close to the Ballarat CBD.
It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, open-plan living area with polished concrete floors, well-appointed kitchen and a timber deck with louvered panels.
