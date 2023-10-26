THIS My Little Pony has been warming up lakeside this spring racing season to make a gallop for a grassroots mental health awareness campaign.
And its alter-ego Michael Sacco is hoping for a cool day when it comes time for action - his suit being quite insulated.
Sacco has signed up for Peach's Run, the inaugural fitness challenge in honour of beloved teacher and footballer James "Peach" Petrie who died by suicide in February 2022.
Well-known in Ballarat running circles for his assortment of colourful characters on the run, Sacco is on a mission to help people smile.
This was also a cause close to his heart.
"It's all for mental health and I've been in that situation myself not long ago...I'm lucky I'm still here," Sacco said.
"It's a great cause and this is the first time I've organised a team for something like this."
Peach's Run encourages people to run a single lap of Lake Wendouree on November 11 or to take part in the team challenge of 33 laps - 33 is the number Petrie wore for Waubra Football Club and 33 was his age when he died.
Sacco needs two more runners or walkers to form a team - no costumes required - but he said it did not matter if he had to do an extra lap or so.
For Sacco, this event is about taking part and having a go. He hardly expected to be moving fast in a My Little Pony costume.
There will be at least two costume changes after the pony has crossed its finish line.
"This costume will absolutely cook me," Sacco said. "...When people ask why I run in costume, I say 'why not?'. It just makes it fun when people are watching you, otherwise when you're running all you see is one running shirt and Lycra shorts after another. When some crazy dude goes past you question what's going on.
"You have a lot of fun and people are always trying to catch you because no-one wants to be beaten by a guy in costume."
Sacco encouraged everyone to consider getting involved, even if run-walking, to help the community because he felt it was better than staying in bed.
He said running was had also been good for his mental health as a way to clear his head and, when running with others, a way to solve all the world's problems on the way.
All proceeds from the event will be donated to the James Petrie Fund will be used to support responses to mental health issues and to help with youth engagement in the Ballarat region.
For more details about the James Petrie Fund, visit ballaratfoundation.org.au/campaign/16/james-petrie.
To get involved in Peach's Run on November 11, visit: peachsrun.com.
Meanwhile, for those seeking a spooky Saturday ahead of Halloween, Sacco will be running Calembeen Parkrun in Creswick wearing a scary skeleton body suit. Parkrun, a free five-kilometre event, starts 8am.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone:
