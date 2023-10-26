It might only by round four but the Ballarat Cricket Association is set for its first genuine blockbuster with arguably the two best teams to date set to square off in a classic one-day clash on Saturday.
East Ballarat and Golden Point go into their match without any troubles to date. The Pointees have been untroubled in early season wins against Darley, Ballarat-Redan and Bacchus Marsh, at least two of those teams likely to be vying for top four spots at the end of the season.
The Hawks meanwhile have been just doing what they need to do, a 14-run win over Naps-Sebas in the opening round was followed by an abandoned grand final re-match with Wendouree and a convincing start to finish with over Mount Clear.
With fine weather predicted for Saturday, we're not going to see a repeat of the Wendouree wash-out, which should ensure a cracking contest.
This game will probably hinge on the top orders of both sides. All batters appear to be in form. For the Pointees you've got Lachie Anderson, Josh White, Manjula De Zoysa, Lukas and Josh Pegg all among the runs so far, at East Ballarat it's Lewis Hodgins, Harry Ganley and Harli Givvens who have been doing the bulk of the work.
With this the final one-day clash for about a month, the winner will be able to sit back knowing that their short form game is in great order. Expect a tight, hard-fought contest for all 100 overs.
While East Ballarat and Golden Point has dominated the early part of the season, we saw two of their biggest challengers hit a new gear on the return to turf last weekend.
This week, both Wendouree and Darley will be keen to continue that momentum, Wendouree up against Mount Clear, while Darley travelling to Napoleons to face Naps-Sebas.
Wendouree's opponent Mount Clear is one side that needs to start finding some form with just one from its first three matches, that coming against Bacchus Marsh. This though is far from the ideal way to get back into form up against a Red Caps side which has got its season going.
Darley's form was also better last weekend, but a trip to Napoleons will not be easy, especially given the home side is coming off a disappointing performance last week after a promising opening two weeks.
The early clash between Darley's opening bowler Madushanka Ekanayaka and Naps-Sebas opener Sajith Dissanayaka will be highlight of this contest.
Another of the form sides of the opening weeks is Ballarat-Redan, they meet Brown Hill at the unusual venue of St Patrick's College. The Two Swords look to have their top-order in order at last with the inclusions of Ravi Sandu and Connor Ronan helping Zac Jenkins out. Brown Hill will need early wickets to have a chance.
Bacchus Marsh travels for the first time where it will meet Buninyong in the final match. Buninyong deserve favouritsm, but both sides will fancy their chances here.
Wendouree v Mount Clear @ CE Brown Reserve
Wendouree - Lucas Argall, Tom Batters, Liam Brady, Tom Godson, Monty Maloney, Ash McCafferty, Mick Nolan, Sam Peeters, Heath Pyke (c), Cole Roscholler, Stephen Segrave
Mount Clear - Ashley George, Kylan Jans, Tom Le Lievre (c), Ajay Mada, Zack Maple, Hugh McGregor, Joel Moriarty, Lachlan Payne, Jacob Smith, Grant Trevenen, Matt Ward
Buninyong v Bacchus Marsh @ Buninyong
Buninyong - Wasim Ali, Harrison Bond (c), Fletcher Downs, Rory Fisher, Campbell Palmer, Hudson Palmer, Prabath Ranaweera Koralalage, Bailey Ryan, Rupinder Singh, Mitchell Tierney, Naditha Tissera
Bacchus Marsh - Connor Ascough, Taeje Baker, Brodie Gellie, Angus Jones, Alex Porter, Jack Powell, Nick Strangio, Jared Taylor, Armi Wakefield Thomas Wardell (c)
East Ballarat v Golden Point @ Russell Square
East Ballarat - Finlay Baker, Joshua Brown, Samuel Cocks, Jacob Eyers (c), Harry Ganley, Harli Givvens, Lewis Hodgins, William Hodgins, Chris Jerram, Abhilasha Rodrigo, Hayden Walters
Golden Point - Darcy Aitken, Lachlan Anderson, Manjula De Zoysa, Andrew Falkner, Mohomed Feshal, Daniel McDonald, Simon Ogilvie, Joshua Pegg (c), Lukas Pegg, Andrew Warrick, Joshua White
Naps-Sebas v Darley @ Napoleons
Naps-Sebas - Tarkyn Balzan, Luke Corden, Sajith Dissanayaka, Nathan Doonan, Harry Peirson, Dylan Price, Jarryd Price, Daniel Scott (c), Mayank Sharma, Lachlan Sheridan, Dylan York
Darley - Liam Cornford, Madushanka Ekanayaka, Lachlan Herring, Rockey Hoey, Drew Locke, Benjamin Longhurst (c) Dilan Silva, Chamika Sattambi, Ethan Thewma, Brodie Ward, Hasitha Wickramasinghe
Ballarat-Redan v Brown Hill @ St Patrick's Turf
Ballarat-Redan - Matthew Aikman, David Carton, Chris Egan (c), Riley Fisher, Jayden Hayes, Michael Hayes, Zac Jenkins, Nathan Patrikeos, Max Riding, Connor Ronan, Randhir Sandhu
Brown Hill - Tom Bourke-Finn (c), Nick Cochrane, Kento Dobell, Shashi Fernando, Lahriu Gunasinhage, Jason Knowles, Ryan Knowles, Akila Lakshan, Martin Porter, Nathan Porter, Viraj Pushpakumara
