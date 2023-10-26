Writing works have been polished and artworks finessed as pupils at Delacombe Primary School prepare for their annual writer's festival.
The festival is a key part of the school's literacy program for all year levels, held during term four each year to add excitement and anticipation as children prepare their "best work" to be on show for school mates, friends, family and special visitors.
This year's festival has an Australian theme, with each year level writing about a different aspect of Australia from birds, food and barbecues to bushfire and flood.
Delacombe Primary School literacy leader Jess Bailey said all pupils had been working hard on their writing pieces, and paired artworks, to have them ready for the festival.
The festival has been part of a successful literacy model helping improve the NAPLAN results of students at Delacombe that has caught the eye of other schools, some of whom will visit during Friday's writer's festival to see the results.
"We have a specific writing model at Delacombe that focuses on creative writing, the use of powerful word strategies, similies, metaphors and descriptive vocabulary," Ms Bailey said.
"We turn away from typical old-school structure of first there's narrative ... and retelling of what we did on the weekend - we've moved away from that old-school boring structure to focus on how we can make our writing exciting through vocabulary and powerful words so the kids are more excited about it and excited to make their writing better."
The same strategy applies to all year levels from foundation to grade six, with the complexity and words increasing as pupils move through the grades.
Ms Bailey said all pupils were looking forward to showing off their writing skills to visitors during Friday's writer's festival.
"They are extremely enthusiastic, especially our preps who have never seen it before. They start to hear about it, see the decorations and writing come to fruition and it's really exciting.
"Every child has the opportunity to have their absolute best work on show - their handwriting is beautiful and they put so much work into making it their best piece of the year."
