Another large container deposit vending depot has been installed in a highly-visible Ballarat location ahead of the Victorian Container Deposit Scheme rollout on November 1.
A bright shipping-container sized CDS reverse vending machine has appeared in recent days in the car park of the old Masters building, close to Learmonth Road.
It is unclear whether the Wendouree site will be operational before the scheme begins on Wednesday, or whether it will start processing recyclable drink containers in the coming weeks.
When Victoria's Container Deposit Scheme goes online on November 1, there will be four locations that Ballarat residents can recycle eligible drink containers for a 10c refund.
McCallum Disability Services will run collection points in Butt St, Canadian and Neerim Crescent, Mitchell Park which will also provide long-term jobs for disabled workers, and reverse vending machines will operate in the Buninyong Foodworks supermarket car park and at Alfred Square, 1/61 Curtis Street in Ballarat's CBD.
When the full roll-out of the CDS is complete in August 2024, Ballarat will have nine locations where containers can be recycled for a 10c refund.
Refund point types include outdoor reverse vending machines, smaller format standalone reverse vending machines suitable for supermarkets, shops or clubs, over-the-counter refund points, pop up mobile collection points, and bulk container refund points called depots.
Victorian environment minister Steve Dimopoulos said the scheme would be the most accessible and convenient in the country.
"CDS Vic will maximise the number of cans, bottles and cartons being recycled into new products, while reducing the amount of litter in Victoria by up to half," Mr Dimopoulos said.
