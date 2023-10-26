The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Environment

Wendouree reverse vending machine installed for container recycling

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated October 26 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Another large container deposit vending depot has been installed in a highly-visible Ballarat location ahead of the Victorian Container Deposit Scheme rollout on November 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.