A magistrate has focused on the "frightened, traumatised and anxious" victims of Jayden Heffernan, while sentencing the 18-year-old for a spate of crimes he committed between June and July, 2023.
Heffernan, who appeared via video link from custody where he has been imprisoned for the past 115 days, had previously pleaded guilty to numerous charges including aggravated burglary, threat to inflict serious injury, theft of motor vehicle and dangerous driving while pursued by police.
The series of offences began on June 8, 2023, when Heffernan and another man threatened and racially abused a person at Stockland Wendouree.
On 19 June, Heffernan then abused a staff member at Kathmandu while stealing a jacket, and when pursued threatened to assault them.
A week later, Heffernan was caught on CCTV directing others while burgling a home in Canadian, while he was also videoed rummaging through a garage at Lake Gardens on a different date.
Heffernan's crime spree ended on July 3, after he was arrested by police while driving a stolen car.
When police attempted to apprehend him, the 18-year-old drove down the pedestrian only Bridge Mall, before ramming a police car and flag pole, and punching an officer as he tried to escape.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said Heffernan's diverse range of crimes had shown a complete disregard for the safety of others.
"Your offending on the whole was brazen, arrogant, disrespectful and held complete disregard for others in the sanctity of their homes," she said.
"Many victims were elderly and suffered significant financial and emotional loss by your behaviour."
Magistrate Mykytowycz said victims of Heffernan's burglaries no longer felt safe in their homes and had suffered significant financial loss by having to install additional security measures.
A 78-year-old couple whose car was driven in the police pursuit were described by Magistrate Mykytowycz as "frightened, traumatised and anxious", while members of the community who had been abused by the teenager in public had considered changing jobs and questioned the safety of their families after the incidents.
"The victims have said that they're anxious and paranoid in their own home, at night they sleep fitfully and are unsettled," she said.
"One [victim] said she no longer feels safe in the sanctity of their own home, we should all feel safe in our own homes."
While sentencing Heffernan, Magistrate Mykytowycz said his significant background of disadvantage would have a bearing on her decision.
Heffernan, who is of Indigenous descent, was described by Magistrate Mykytowycz as a proud Palawa man, who had been in foster care from a young age.
She said he had left school in year seven, and had been using drugs such as GHB and methamphetamine since he was about eight-years-old and struggled to consider a life without drug use.
"I do acknowledge your background is traumatic and too commonly seen in Indigenous men in our society," she said.
Magistrate Mykytowycz said Heffernan also suffered from multiple disabilities such as ADHD, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, an intellectual disability and Oppositional Defiance Disorder.
She said Heffernan presented with dysregulation, restlessness and low frustration tolerance, and that his ADHD and intellectual disability affected his impulsivity and reasoned thinking.
Magistrate Mykytowycz said Heffernan's sentence would be moderated because of his background of "significant deprivation and disadvantage", and as he was young, there should be focus on his rehabilitation.
Heffernan was sentenced to 120 days in prison, with 115 days already served, meaning he will spend another five days behind bars before his release.
He was also placed on a 12 month community Corrections Order, with conditions that he engages in supervision and treatment for drug use.
Magistrate Mykytowycz said Heffernan was a young man with two sides to him, one where he had committed numerous offences linked to drug use, while on the other he was a proud Indigenous man who wanted to represent his community.
"You do need to stay out of trouble ... focus on your Indigenous and cultural heritage," she said.
