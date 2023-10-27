A Ballarat 11-year-old is fast making a name for himself in surfing.
Despite still being in primary school, Campbell Belcher is spending plenty of time in the water as a member of the Torquay Board Riders Club.
The youngster already has his sights firmly set on emulating greats of the sport like Kelly Slater and Mick Fanning in years to come.
Campbell said he had always loved being in the water, learning to swim at a young age, and being able to stand to ride since he was five.
"We're lucky we have a beach house in Jan Juc, we used to always go down the beach when i was little, I was always surfing where it was small. As I got older I've gone into some bigger areas with the bigger waves."
Now competing in competitions for the first time, Campbell has already had two semi-final finishes, with his ambition to head to the Gold Coast in coming years to compete with the Snapper Rocks Board Riders Club at Coolangatta.
Not living near the beach does have some challenges for the youngster, but he has plenty of support from his family.
"We surf all-year round, we like to go down for a day whenever I can, but I do a lot of sports now - footy, cricket and I've just started basketball," he said.
Dad Scott said there were some long days heading to and from the coast.
"We just jump in the ute, off we go, it's not unusual for us to get in the car at 6am and head on down, usually we can get one or two surfs in," he said.
"He's got some good friends at Torquay, so usually we can organise a father and son surfing day.
"We try and go up to Queensland a fair bit as well when we are able to - the quality of surfing there is head and shoulders above what we have in Victoria, so it's a great opportunity to be able to learn from the best."
