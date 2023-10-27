Growing up, Vanessa Bowen loved the peak of teen rom-coms. Big hits such as American Pie or 10 Things I Hate About You from the 1990s and early 2000s were must-watches for her generation.
Clueless, starring Alicia Silverstone in 1995, was Bowen's favourite and shaped how she later read Jane Austen's Emma.
It was reading a book debunking sexual mythology that Bowen started to realise these movies had filled in the gaps in her knowledge of sexuality.
Bowen said growing up in a small country town there was not much in the way of sex education, and movies, apart from the odd Dolly Doctor column or grilling an older friend, were the prime teaching moment.
Her debut book Apple Pies and Other Lies is the result of Bowen reflecting on this and wanting to deep-dive into the depictions of sexuality from the stories shaping how she viewed the world as an emerging adult.
A counsellor in Ballarat by trade, Bowen said she had not set out to write a book but she felt her research was "on to something juicy" and this developed from this point.
"Sex education is something I am passionate about and I want to make sure it is accurate and age appropriate for people," Bowen said.
"...These films are fantastic but when you're learning things, they just should not be education. Enjoy them, but temper this with good education."
Bowen said she had long held an interest in sociology and how people use media to create ideas and concepts about the world.
She found the book has resonated with many readers, especially the LBGTQIA+ community for which representations in such films were rare to non-existent. For Bowen, who is bisexual, her sexuality had been something she did not fully grasp until in her early 20s.
Such films for teenagers of Bowen's generation tended to be predictable in storylines and stereotypes. The make-over trope - to physically change one's appearance to find love - was common.
"A few things shocked me, looking back on these films. I really looked at the way films talk about the sexuality of women and the way they were portrayed," Bowen said. "There was a real push and pull between a girl wanting not to appear inexperienced in sex but having lots of experience was not desirable either.
"...Males were interesting in what we would now term toxic masculinity and there is this pressure to behave in certain ways and not have emotions and engagement in sensitivity."
Bowen said gradually the television and film industry was changing and normalising diversity in sexuality, such as Schitt's Creek or coming-of-age series Heartstopper.
Apple Pies and Other Lies delves into the ways sexuality is presented on screen with research and anecdotal accounts. Bowen has broken the non-fiction work into "self-contained" chapters, like long form essays, on topics such as representations of teen pregnancy and peer pressure.
She hoped her book would help to open greater conversations in considering what we are watching and enjoying on our screens and what else we might need to consider.
Her favourite teen movie from this era firmly remains Clueless with some important modern lessons.
"As a teenager I was stuck with that movie...watching it as an adult I love the main character Cher is a strong, articulate woman," Bowen said.
"She would not be peer pressured into having sex and at the end of the film, she still had not had sex.
"At no point was she pressured into doing something she doesn't want to do."
Bowen will appear at Book Bounce, Bakery Hill, on Sunday October 29 between 10am and 12pm to sign copies and chat with people about their favourite teen movies from the 90s and early 2000s.
