Just hours after stepping off the plane from Canada, Ballarat-Redan's Ravi Sandhu left a lasting impression on his teammates.
A blistering 62 off just 47 balls propelled the Two Swords to their second win of the season, with the Canadian leading the way in a new-look top order.
"One of my friends back home was originally looking for a club and he was in contact with the club, but he backed out, but I was looking for a club, we were just practising together one day and he brought it up, so yeah, here I am," he said.
A two-time Canadian under-19 cricket representative, Sandu brings a big pedigree to the club, but despite being of Indian background, he admitted he had never even heard of cricket until he turned 10.
"I played ice hockey and I actually used to wrestle as a kid," he said. "My dad had some friends who were starting up a club and the coach asked my brother to play and I started playing a year after that.
"I never knew what cricket was, my dad didn't play at all, I found out about it at 10 and started playing at 11."
A big-hitting left-hander, Sandhu added a huge boost to the Two Swords as they smashed 313 against Buninyong.
Coach Nathan Patrikeos said Sandhu, alongside other recruit Connor Ronan, had added a new steal to the top order which had been heavily reliant on a big score from Zac Jenkins.
"It's super handy to have a player like that come out straight away and get us off to such a start with such a strike rate," he said.
"It's been an area of weakness for us in the past, where we get in but don't go too quick. To bring in Ravi and Ronan, it's changed our line-up a bit.
"Ravi arrived Friday, had a quick hit, got out in the middle and looked great from ball one."
Patrikeos said the team would need to work out where best to fit their recruits in coming weeks as two-day cricket begins.
