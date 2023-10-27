The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket

Ravi Sandhu launches on debut for Ballarat-Redan

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
October 27 2023 - 1:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Just hours after stepping off the plane from Canada, Ballarat-Redan's Ravi Sandhu left a lasting impression on his teammates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.