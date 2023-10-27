WHEN the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region fixture was released, a round four clash between Linton and BMS looked on paper to be just another run of the mill contest.
But Saturday's clash at Linton has taken on a whole new dimenston due predominantly to an outstanding first three weeks from the home side. It looms as one of the biggest match-ups in the early season as the two competition pacesetters go head-to-head.
It's fair to say Linton has been the bolter in the early stages of the season - three wins from three starts, 45 of a maximum 54 points on the board and a healthy shot difference.
Wins over Ballarat and Learmonth were good, but what has made plenty stand up and take notice was their dismantling of Victoria in round two. Skippers Rodney Hetherington and Brendan Williams were the keys to that win. It was the same pair, and Craig Williams as well, that led them to a solid win over Learmonth.
But now the big test comes against the one team that can say it may be shading them - BMS.
Also unbeaten, BMS has dropped just seven points on the season. Last round, David Berry, Philip Clamp and Michael Storey led a convincing win against a City Oval team which has shown plenty.
The greens at Linton might just be the difference here for the home side, and if it manages to upstage BMS, it will richly deserve its top spot on the ladder.
Sebastopol will renew its rivalry with Victoria in the other big clash of the round. The Burra has two wins on the board so far, while Victoria finally got going last round.
Sebastopol should be going in hard to take this one with a chance to move two games clear of Victoria on the ladder. Wins early in the season could be huge when it comes to deciding the top four.
City Oval and Creswick looks an interesting contest with both sides having shown plenty in the opening weeks.
While City Oval has just the one win to date, the past two weeks have been disappointing as the promoted club finds the going a little tougher in the top grade.
Creswick has been impressive, two wins from three starts, with the one loss coming against Sebastopol. But the big win against Webbcona last weekend would have filled its side with confidence. Creswick deserve to start favourite here.
Webbcona will be smarting after picking up just one point last round against Creswick. It will be keen to bounce back against Ballarat, which is yet to pick up a win.
The final match will see Mount Xavier play host to Learmonth. With just one win between the sides, both need to get rolling to keep in touch with the top teams.
