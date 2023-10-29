A horny shopper who masturbated in front of a 14-year-old told police the incident was a misunderstanding, as he was hoping it was someone he had "had a play with before".
The 69-year-old man, who The Courier hasn't named because he did not receive a conviction, pleaded guilty to a charge related to the incident in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
According to a police summary, about 4pm on April 10, 2023, the young victim entered the toilets at the Ballarat Vintage and Collectables Markets where he used a cubicle.
The Markets were previously known as the Mill Markets.
While in the cubicle, the boy heard another person enter the toilets, and when he opened the door, a man was standing at the urinals but facing towards him while touching himself.
As the victim walked to the basins to wash his hands, the man continued to masturbate while staring at the young teen.
The 14-year-old was subjected to about 40 to 50 seconds of the disturbing act, before he left the toilet and reported the incident to the manager.
The man was identified and followed by staff as he got into a car with another man.
After the victim provided an account to police, the man was arrested at his home while in the same clothing he had worn at the time of the offence.
When questioned, he admitted to being in the toilets and exposing his penis, and said he "could have been" masturbating at the time.
The 69-year-old said he had gone to the markets with his partner, but they had separated when he had to use the toilet.
When he saw the locked cubicle, he said he hoped it might have been someone he had "had a play with before".
After the 14-year-old exited the cubicle, the man realised it wasn't someone he had seen before, but he thought the child looked to be about 17-years-old.
When asked if his actions would have been appropriate had the boy been 17, the man said "probably not".
The man also told police he didn't know why he hadn't stopped touching himself when someone he hadn't recognised came out of the cubicle.
Defence counsel for the man said it was a "silly" thing to do, but it was a non-violent act which would never happen again.
They said the man was very remorseful for his actions, and had reached the age of 69 without committing any prior offences.
"There is no rational reason why this man at 69 years of age would behave in this manner," they said.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said the man's actions only lasted 40 to 50 seconds and were obviously unplanned, but she said he should have stopped masturbating when someone he didn't know came out of the toilet.
She said the 69-year-old was entitled to some leniency for his clean criminal record and early guilty plea.
"This offending is always serious, it has exposed a child to activities directed towards him he should never have been exposed to," she said.
The man was fined $1500 without conviction and placed on a sex offenders register for eight years.
