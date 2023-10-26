We will continue to generate the same amount of rubbish no matter how it is divided up.

We already pay enough for rubbish collection - our rates should not - must not - increase because of this proposal.

The organic/food waste will need to be sealed - in plastic bags? Who pays or supplies the bags?

It is highly likely that the "hard rubbish"/non-recyclables will need to be collected more than every fortnight - see point No. 1.