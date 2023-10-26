Council has announced big changes are coming in the next 12 months for Ballarat's bin collection system - kerbside landfill rubbish will move to fortnightly collection, but we'll also get organic waste and glass bins.
The idea is to cut down on landfill waste, one of council's biggest annual expenses.
It comes at the same time as the state government is preparing to begin its container deposit scheme, from November 1.
Here's what residents had to say - make sure your voice is heard through the form below.
The four-bin rotating waste disposal system works extremely well and households will make adjustments to general waste and make recycling more of a focus.
This system has been used in many other municipalities.
Why has it taken so long for Ballarat to introduce it? And implement it quickly.
Christopher Lockett, Ballarat
I have no problems with council providing extra bins so that we can separate the different types of rubbish however:
I'm concerned that if the council doesn't provide an adequate rubbish collection service that we'll see an increase of illegally dumped rubbish on our country roadsides etc.
David Morton, Invermay
It should be left as is.
But introduce glass bin monthly pick up.
After all the recent debts, we seem to be no closer for glass kerbside pick up.
From what I understand Ballarat is the only council in Victoria with no glass pick up.Not a good example for the third largest city in Victoria.
Gary Holloway, Mount Clear
I'm glad the council is finally doing something positive about waste collection.
I think some people will need some education about the food and organics collection - what no longer goes into waste and what cannot go into the organic collection.
If only we could get the glass collection back - the most recyclable commodity and we have to find a place to put it.
Also, please do something positive about soft plastic collection and, more importantly, weaning the whole community off soft plastics.
Tony Hodge-Williams, Sebastopol
We have two dogs, four chooks, two compost bins, and a worm farm.
I hope the food bin is optional and that there is no charge for people like us who generate absolutely no food waste, and only seasonal green waste, in spring and autumn, waste mostly from street trees.
Elizabeth Carmichael, Ballarat
We have just moved from Golden Plains Shire where they have had fortnightly waste collection for many years and it works just fine.
Our waste bin was nearly full after two weeks.
Paul Shire, Mount Pleasant.
Once again the council moves to make our miserable lives even worse by cutting our waste collection to a fortnightly pickup.
The FOGO bins won't need to be collected by council, the flies will probably be able to deliver the bins for them.
Glass bins will be welcome since the refund points are strategically placed so as to exclude the majority of Ballarat residents from accessing them.
If it wasn't so deplorable it would probably be a good comedy script.
Reamonn Tickner, Sebastopol
The costing of waste and recyclable collection is grossly unfair for single households and pensioners households.
The amount of waste we generate is about one fifth of a normal two plus two family or a rental property with four adults.
The single households and the pensioners are subsidising the larger waste collections.
In this age of the user pays I think our waste collection charges are grossly unfair.
Especially pensioners deserve better.
Andrew Van Rooyen, Invermay
Let's hope that the City of Ballarat councillors see fit to introduce food organic and green organic as well as glass recycling facilities.
Anyone who has watched the ABC's "War On Waste" knows Australia has a massive waste problem.
It's particularly shocking that we generate 7.6 million tonnes of food waste that costs our country $36.6 billion every year.
Obviously reducing this waste is crucial, but the next best thing is reusing and recycling.
Turning food waste into compost stops it rotting and releasing potent planet warming methane in landfill.
FOGO has been a success in many Victorian council regions.
This is Ballarat's opportunity to dive further into the waste management wave.
Amy Hiller, Kew
