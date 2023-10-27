Ballarat's Soup Bus is ready to open the doors on its second location.
From Tuesday October 31, the Soup Bus will begin serving meals from the old Wendouree Neighbourhood House to help meet increasing need for their services in the area.
While initially the service will operate at Wendouree only on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6.30pm to 8pm, the schedule will be "reviewed and changed as needed" leaving the option open to add more nights and hours to the service.
Earlier this month, Soup Bus founder Craig Schepis said there had been demand for a Soup Bus service in Wendouree for about 12 of the 15 years the organisation has been helping feed homeless and vulnerable residents in Ballarat.
"It's been well over 10 years that Wendouree has been asking us to come out there," Mr Schepis said.
Mr Schepis said the Wendouree Neighbourhood Centre was a great venue for Soup Bus to operate their second location from.
"It's indoors so we can have it heated and cooled, and people will come in to the kitchen then go and sit down in the dining area and just enjoy a meal and some fellowship," he said. "It's also got an outdoor area under cover and we are very excited."
The original Soup Bus will continue to serve evening meals from Sunday to Thursday in their regular location outside Cameron's Welding and Industrial Supplies in Armstrong Street South, and add the Wendouree service to its roster.
Donations of canned goods (with ring top lids) and non-perishable items are always required to help meet increasing need and can be dropped off any Wednesday from 9.30am to 11am, or every first and third Saturday of the month (same time), behind the Ballarat East Men's Shed at the corner of Fussell and Eureka streets.
