The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Soup Bus opens new meal service at Wendouree Neighbourhood Centre

MS
By Michelle Smith
October 27 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat's Soup Bus is ready to open the doors on its second location.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.