Full list of where you can recycle containers for cash in Ballarat

By Michelle Smith
Updated October 27 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 12:13pm
Just days out from the start of a state-wide container deposit scheme, the state government has finally released the location of all sites that will be accepting containers from November 1.

Michelle Smith

journalist

