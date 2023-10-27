Just days out from the start of a state-wide container deposit scheme, the state government has finally released the location of all sites that will be accepting containers from November 1.
The government list reveals seven sites across the City of Ballarat - a mixture of reverse vending machines, depots and over the counter locations - as well as sites in Creswick, Daylesford.and Beaufort.
An eighth site, run by McCallum Disability Services, will operate as a pop-up over the counter site until construction is complete in December on a new depot building and an automated container deposit machine starts work on December 16.
At least two of the large reverse vending machines in Ballarat - at Eureka Home Maker Centre and the Big W car park at Alfred Square - have only been installed in the past three days.
When the container deposit scheme is fully rolled out in August 2024, there will be nine permanent locations across Ballarat and others in smaller towns nearby.
In Creswick, a reverse vending machine will accept recyclables at The Hub, 68 Albert St, while Beaufort Rural at 13-15 Havelock Street in Beaufort will also host a vending machine and another has been installed in Daylesford Industrial Estate at 37-39 East St.
From Wednesday, people will be able to take their eligible drink containers to one of the sites to be recycled.
Each eligible container generates a 10c refund which, depending on the type of deposit location the containers are lodged at, can come in the form of a voucher which can be redeemed at participating stores such as supermarket and used toward a purchase or in some cases exchanged for cash in-store, an electronic payment to a nominated account, cash or donated toward an eligible charity or community group.
Containers will then be recycled and remanufactured into new products, saving them from landfill or from littering the environment.
The creation of a Victorian Container Deposit Scheme was announced in 2020, and in April 2023 it was confirmed to start from November 1 but little about the locations and operation of the program has been confirmed until this month.
