Halloween is getting more popular in Ballarat - it's a chance to dress up, get a bit spooky and have some lollies.
However, when the holidays roll around and the plastic decorations and cheap costumes pop up in stores, it's tempting to buy and not think about the long-term issues.
Ballarat households generate an average of 65 tonnes per day of waste sent to landfill.
Ballarat Aboriginal and District Co-operative op-shop manager Stacey Gafa said op shops are a great way to find costumes.
"It's reduces landfill, which is the main thing," she said.
"You can get clothes at a fraction of the price. All of our clothing at the moment is only $1 an item" - which includes a collection of pre-loved costumes.
Shopping at BADAC has another benefit, with funds going towards services like maternal child health, mental health and even the kindergartens.
Other op-shops also often have a collection of costumes, however you can get creative and put a clever costume together.
A striped top - classic Where's Wally? Little black dress - Victoria Beckham.
An all pink outfit and you can go as Barbie.
It's a good time to be creative.
Ms Gafa said there had been an increase in people utilising their local op-shops.
"We get heaps more people in, especially towards special events like Halloween," she said.
"People come in looking for specific things and we are able to suggest to them alternative ideas."
When it comes to waste, City of Ballarat infrastructure and environment director, Bridget Wetherall said there was an increase around the the Christmas and New Year period.
"Data from the last three years indicating approximately 10 per cent more waste is generated by households during this time," she said.
"There is not a noticeable increase in waste during Easter holidays or at Halloween time."
From the 2016/17 financial year through to the 2021/2022 financial year, the volume of waste sent to landfill has increased from just under 20,000 tonnes to approximately 24,000 tonnes per annum.
This increase can partly be attributed to Ballarat's growing population, which is increasing by an average of 2.1 per cent annually.
