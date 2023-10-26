A truck driver has been taken to hospital after a prime mover struck a road maintenance truck on the side of the Western Freeway near Wendouree.
The crash occurred about 9.15am, just west of the Gillies Road overpass in the Melbourne-bound lanes.
Freeway traffic is significantly delayed as the scene is being cleared up.
Both vehicles had significant damage, including to the rear of the road maintenance truck.
It's not clear if the road maintenance truck was parked or moving when the crash occurred.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed a man in his 30s was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition with upper and lower body injuries.
