Wendouree truck crash on Western Freeway

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 27 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 10:33am
A truck driver has been taken to hospital after a prime mover struck a road maintenance truck on the side of the Western Freeway near Wendouree.

