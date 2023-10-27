A second tender has been advertised to restore the 160-year-old Lal Lal station, after electrical problems halted work on the south side of the building.
The tender calls for builders with experience dealing with historic structures to revamp the interior and finish the facade on the "pub side" of the main bluestone building.
The project was announced more than two years ago and the first lot of exterior work was completed last Summer.
Regular passenger services last stopped at Lal Lal in 1978 and the station was formally closed in 1983.
"We've waited so long for something to happen at the station, I think we can wait a little longer," Lal Lal Community Hub president Sue Witherspoon said.
"The tender is essentially to finish the project.
"It's positive to see things happening at the station
"We've spoken to (Moorabool) council about the lease of the new hub - and that's all happening as well."
Ms Witherspoon was confident the hub would be up and running sometime in 2024.
She said the community was already planning events and business ideas that included the new-look station.
"We have a lady who's going to do tours of Moorabool - and they'll include Lal Lal Falls, as well as the town itself," she said.
"That will start in the next few weeks."
Meanwhile, the nearby crossing - and another in Yendon - have been upgraded with three parallel rails.
Questions ccc could be converted solely to standard gauge (143cm apart) - or converted to dual broad/standard gauge in the future.
Most Victorian passenger trains run on broad gauge tracks (160cm) - while standard is becoming more common for our freight trains.
Standard gauge is also used on trains such as the Adelaide Overland and Ghan.
VLine organised the crossing upgrades along the Ballarat-Geelong line - and has been contacted for comment.
Ms Witherspoon said Sunday's annual Lal Lal market was also helping to bring the community close - and the hub would feed into this in the future..
The 2022 market was the biggest on record - and with good weather predicted this weekend, plus more than 60 stalls, organisers were confident that record could be broken again.
"Lal Lal Primary School runs a car boot sale at the same time," she said.
"And the Bendigo Bank helps us with an animal nursery on the day.
"All of these things are bringing the community together."
