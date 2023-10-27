Eight tobacco stores raided by police in Ballarat on Thursday, were a part of of a wider investigation spanning other Victorian cities and towns.
Two nearby tobacconists were also closed and raided before noon and raids also occurred at similar businesses in Sebastopol and Wendouree.
All up, 16 warrants were executed across regional Victoria including Shepparton, Yarrawonga and Seymour, netting more than $2 million in illegal products including more than half a million cigarettes.
Officers estimate the 611,833 cigarettes seized had evaded excise duties totalling more than $760,000.
Police also seized 39,184 vapes with a street value of more than $1.1 million, 153kg of loose tobacco with an estimated unpaid excise totalling more than $280,000 as well as $16,000 in cash which police alleged was the proceeds of crime.
Other units helping with the operation included Ballarat Crime Investigation Units detectives, the Australian Border Force's Illicit Tobacco Taskforce and representatives from the Australian Tax Office.
The operation was part of the ongoing Taskforce Lunar investigation into organised crime syndicates linked to illicit tobacco.
Thirty four tobacconists across Melbourne were raided on October 18 and 19, netting almost a ton of loose tobacco, one kilogram of cocaine and 1.3 million illegal cigarettes.
