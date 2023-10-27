Rob Brown says he is living proof of the fact that if you give people a chance, you can change - or in many cases, save lives.
Mr Brown said this was rarely straightforward or simple in helping returning citizens, those who have served their sentences in one of His Majesty's prisons.
About 95 per cent of his employees have been imprisoned.
They work across the state, including in Ballarat, in their primary role of delivering fresh fruit supplies to businesses.
He urged more people to take a chance.
A group of emerging Ballarat community leaders have hosted a forum to try and open greater discussion on Life After Release, featuring Mr Brown and representatives from within Corrections Victoria. This included Federation TAFE as a provider for diverse education and industry skills training within the state's justice system.
They say what happens to those who exit the system is a community responsibility.
Their figures show about 60 per cent of people who re-offend were disengaged or unemployed at the time.
Committee for Ballarat's Future Shapers, who led the forum, posed the question whether this toss-of-a-coin style chance was appropriate.
Mr Brown calls himself chief chance creator. His business Fruit2Work has not have one employee re-offend in the seven years the business has been operating.
He said Fruit2Work was not necessarily a career for returning citizens, but a vehicle to navigating their way back into society.
Fruit2Work does not have corporate-like mission statements on the walls. Mr Brown expects his employees to live the expected values.
Employees have routine monthly assessments and Mr Brown will not offer or recommend an employee move on to another job unless he felt they were ready - he does not want employees to "fall over" after leaving his business but said it was okay to fall on his watch.
Fruit2Work has built a strong portfolio of customers, from prominent universities to government departments - not the justice department but, Mr Brown said ironically some police stations.
He said you did not have to have a criminal conviction to let an employer down.
"We have a whole mix of customers, some are fairly conservative organisations, but you have to take them on the journey," Mr Brown said.
"A lot realise that we're stopping re-offending and, for example, that can become personal when you realise support might stop someone from stealing your bag and instead give back."
Mr Brown is working to expand his organisation into Recycle for Change, a recycling collection movement, giving the chance to more female returned citizens and younger people more suitable roles.
He said there was a different, tough stigma for female returned citizens largely because society still held all women as carers, mothers and nurturers.
But they too, deserved a chance.
Corrections Victoria has been rolling out a new voluntary employment pathways program to work with prisoners before their release.
The program helps strengthens links to employment partners, advocacy in recruitment and individual case management.
Those managing individual cases can follow a returning citizen for about a year after their release to help offer advice.
Already they say the changes they have seen in confidence and engagement had been significant - just by having someone offer trust in taking a chance.
An annual visit to His Majesty's Prison Langi Kal Kal, is often a highlight for the Future Shapers program in challenging participants' existing prejudices and perceptions.
The Life After Release forum was part of a community impact program led by a group of this year's Future Shapers participants.
Mr Brown remains open to talking to any Ballarat business owners or organisation representatives. For more information, email info@lar.ballarat.vic.au.
