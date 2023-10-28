There was plenty riding on the weekend's round of Ballarat Highland Bowls Region division 1 and we saw some of the league's biggest clubs finally show their wares.
In the first three weeks of the season, there had been plenty of upsets, but Saturday saw the return to form of some clubs who might have seemed slightly off the pace in the opening weeks.
The top-of-the-table clash between Linton and BMS was the obvious highlight of the round, but BMS ensured it remains the team to beat this season with as 12-shot win, losing just one of the four rinks in the process.
Phillip Clamp skippered his team to a seven-sot win over Brendan Williams, the same margin for David Berry over Aaron Wood, while Brendam Pym's squad was also too polished Joshua Sargent, but five shots. The one bright spot for the home side was the performance of Rodney Hetherington who comfortably disposed of Michael Storey 24-14.
Lerarmonth got itself on the board for its first win over the year, doing it in style, defeating Mount Xavier by 28 shots. It was an impressive all-round performance from the victors, who won three of the four rinks.
Leading the charge was David Ryan who eclipsed Jack McDonald 30-10, while there were also good wins to Mick Casey (26-13) over Chris McDonald and Brendan Pym over Joshua Sargent (24-19). Mount Xavier's one success came via Phillip McGrath who beat Ross Powell 14.
Webbcona showed it is back in business with a 33-shot win over Ballarat, who remains the only winless team.
Despite the margin, Ballarat still managed to pick up three points thanks to a win by Greg Stewart and a daw to Paul Slater with Matthew Collins' team. But big wins to Webbcona pair Gary Johnson and Ben McArthur ensured the result for the home side.
Victoria made it back-to-back wins with a nine-shot success of Sebastopol. Wins to Barry Clark over Scott Roberts (23-17) and Brenton Coad over Kevin Haintz (25-14) were enough to get the points on the day.
City Oval produced one of its best performances of the season to date, losing just one rink against Creswick.
Other than Gerry Flapper's win for Creswick, it was a domination by City Oval which saw rinks wins to Chris Smith, Ben Morris and Heath Fumberger, City Oval eventually running away to a convincing 18-shot win.
Sarah Braybrook, Colin Young, Nathan Mahoney, Gary Johnson 26 def John Crawford, Dean Campbell, Heather Hopkinson, John Cameron 10, Brett Collins, Harold Worsley, Wayne Pattie, Taylor Stewart 20 def by Kathryn Avery, Bob Williamson, Stan Barnett, Greg Stewart 23, Chris Steenhuis, Ben Horwood, Tony Lange, Matthew Collins 18 drew Michael Calagari, Rhiannon Williams, Dale McGregor, Paul Slater 18, Ross Brown, Andrew Ingram, Zac Stewart, Ben McArthur 34 def Grayson Widmer, David Eastman, Paul Ryan, Paul Ashmore 14
Brian Johnson, Anthony Beacham, Tim Beacham, Scott Roberts 17 def by Paul Tudorovic, Michael Cunningham, Noel Verlinden, Barry Clark 23, Kevin Lynch, Noel Sutherland, John Garvin, Will Matthews 23 def Donna Leeson, Michael Curtis, Vincent Hunt, Sunni Haynes 15, David Ellis, Bruce Carter, Ian Warner, Rob Baker 24 drew Kane Silbereisen, David Leeson, Tony Wood, Craig Ford 24, Fred Reus, Gary Sheppard, Alan Jones, Paul Lovell 14 def by Kevin Haintz, Kevin Coad, Wayne Lynch, Brenton Coad 25
Ray Bellingham, Malcolm Sargent, Daryl Lamb, Jack McDonald 10 def by William Rowe, Addy Ryan, David Kelly, David Ryan 30, Darryl Boyd, Kevin McKeegan, Colin Thompson, Joshua Sargent 19 def by Chris Powell, Craig Findlay, Leon Davey, Brendan Pym 24, Stacey Forrest, Neil Dart, Lynden Henderson, Phillip McGrath 24 def Timothy Griffin, Gregory Ross, Grant Bourke, Ross Powell 14, Robert Storey, Frank Duggan, Paul Forrest, Chris McDonald 13 def by Gary Moy, Liz Bourke, Mark Powell, Mick Casey 26
Malcom Worthy, Roy Broughton, James Steven Fraser, Brendan Williams 12 def by Keith Urch, Craig Hurdsfield, Michael Jose, Philip Clamp 19, Glenn Landers, Martin Drinkwater, Brendan Vandenberg, Craig Grenfell 13 def by David Andrews, Travis Preston, Robert Dickinson, Ryan Bedggood 21, Sydney Walters, Eugene Grigg, Nick Pearce, Rodney Hetherington 24 def Geoff Allan, Adam McLean, Lindsay Trounce, Michael Storey 14, Stewart Williams, Danny Pridham, Craig Williams, Aaron Wood 18 def by Stephen Byron, Ross Jones, Darren Millar, David Berry 25
Joel Clark, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 27 def Richard Irwin, Dean Cooper, Robert Ohlsen, Travis Hedger 18, Peter Orr, Lloyd Sims, Gary Hamilton, Benjamin Morris 27 def Peter Fontana, Rebecca Cooper, Bill Booth, Stephen Hepworth 16, Keneth Magrath, Tony Spurgo, Mitchell Walton, Heath Fumberger 21 def Alan Penrice, Dale Chalmers, Geoff Antonio, Alan Annear 18, Peter Cameron, Robert Edwards, Wayne Roberts, Gavin Mann 18 def by Elise Bennett, John Matusik, Steve Pope, Gerry Flapper 23
BMS 63 points, +69 shot difference, LINTON 47, +17, WEBBCONA 45, +41, SEBASTOPOL 43, +56, Victoria 36, +1, City Oval 36, -4, Creswick 33, -13, Mount Xavier 26, -38, Learmonth 23, -27, Ballarat 8, -102
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.