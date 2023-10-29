Young footballers in remote Northern Territory clubs will have a distinctly Ballarat look about them with a big donation of football and netball gear made to Lachie's Legacy from East Point Football Netball Club.
Four sets of football jumpers, three sets of netball dresses, netballs, football boots and other gear from East Point, along with donations from other clubs, schools and the public, will be sent to the Northern Territory and remote areas of Queensland for children in rural and remote areas who otherwise would not have access to sporting gear.
While local local clubs wind down following the football season, the Aussie Rules season in the Northern Territory is just getting underway with some clubs still playing bare foot because they have no access to football boots.
Lachie's Legacy founder Stephen Poulter said second hand football boots were among the most needed items for teams of all ages and after a recent call-out on Facebook they have received plenty of donations but more are always needed.
And he urged any clubs doing a stocktake of uniforms and other gear following the 2023 winter season to consider donating them to allow more youngsters to play sport.
"If we get a team set of jumpers, we go and buy shorts and socks to match and send them to the Northern Territory or Queensland," Mr Poulter said.
"We've got a lot more communities getting on board and we try to go each year to a different area and deliver the stuff."
Mr Poulter, wife Nola and their family founded Lachie's Legacy after the death of their son and brother Lachie, 25, a popular Dunnstown footballer who died in 2018 after collapsing on the sidelines of a reserves match at Learmonth.
Football had been a passion during Lachie's life and they wanted that to continue by ensuring every child can participate through a range of measures including providing equipment, uniforms and boots to children who would otherwise not have them, helping with the costs of registration, helping develop the game in rural areas, mentoring and more.
An annual Lachie's Legacy round is held in the Central Highlands Football Netball League each year to support the foundation.
One program, a partnership with several remote NT schools, sees students rewarded for attendance, homework, reading and other behaviours with points that accumulate and allow them to choose a football-related prize such as an AFL drink bottle which Lachie's Legacy provides.
"Our main aim is that every child has the opportunity to play sport," Mr Poulter said.
Their assistance is not limited to remote parts of Australia, but also locally with Lachie's Legacy supporting Ballarat Bulldogs All Abilities football team, Access All Abilities and paying registrations or uniforms for children in the Central Highlands Football Netball League and Ballarat Football Netball League.
"We get the pleasure out of seeing the smiles on their faces and hopefully making a difference," Mr Poulter said.
Donations can be dropped at Fire Rescue Victoria stations in Sturt St, Ballarat, or Ballarat-Carngham Rd in Lucas, or visit the Lachie's Legacy website or Facebook page.
