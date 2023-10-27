The days of North Ballarat netballers changing in their cars or showing at home are over.
At the tail end of last season change rooms at the Rooster's new netball courts next to Mars Stadium were completed.
North Ballarat netball director Ali Driscoll said the package of new facilities have been a drawcard for the club looking to attract new talent for the upcoming season.
"We are seeing a lot of more professional senior players now expressing an interest in joining our club and the facilities certainly enhance that," she said.
"When you don't have a female toilet or change room it's a pretty hard sell to bring professionals from Melbourne or wherever they might be."
The project was jointly funded: $690,610 came from the City of Ballarat, $395,940 from the state government and $10,000 from North Ballarat Football Netball Club.
Ms Driscoll said the facilities would help build strong connections within the teams.
"It offers us an opportunity to be able to have our own activities after training," she said.
"It will certainly change our culture and our socialisation with the girls, it will be really different."
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison said these kinds of facilities, including change tables, helps remove barriers for women in sport.
Ms Addison said she wanted to prevent girls from saying sport was too hard or the facilities do not back them.
"What these facilities say to women and girls across Ballarat is that your participation in sport matters and we are going to make sure that you're included," Ms Addison said.
Ms Addison has been on an opening spree the past two weeks with new facilities at Victoria Park and Pleasant Street Reserve.
She pointed to the new athletics facilities next to MARS Stadium as the next project on the cards for sporting infrastructure in Ballarat.
"It is really important that we are being inclusive and making sure that everybody is welcome," Ms Addison said.
"New designs [for sport facilities] are going to be much more focused on everyone's participation, which is well overdue."
