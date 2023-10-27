The Courier
Gordon man charged after raid on property.

Adam Spencer
Adam Spencer
October 27 2023 - 4:59pm
A Gordon man has been charged with multiple offences after police raided a property and allegedly found guns, "a home-made flame thrower" and drugs after receiving information from the Australian Border Force.

