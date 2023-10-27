A Gordon man has been charged with multiple offences after police raided a property and allegedly found guns, "a home-made flame thrower" and drugs after receiving information from the Australian Border Force.
Detectives from the Illicit Firearms Squad "seized 14 guns and a range of drugs" during the raid at the property on Portland Flat Road on Thursday, October 26.
"During the search of the property, police located seven handguns including four home-made weapons, four longarms, three imitation firearms, a home-made flame thrower, firearm parts, ammunition, a 3D printer and equipment," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"Police also located more than 70 mature cannabis plants, cannabis saplings and a small quantity of methylamphetamine."
Police said the 47-year-old Gordon man was charged with:
The man has been bailed to appear at the Bacchus Marsh Magistrates' Court on December 15.
