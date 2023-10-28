Long time Ballarat resident Lauren Irwin has opened her dream hospitality venue on Sturt Street.
SIP Champagne Bar is the latest dining hotspot to open in the main section of the central business district.
Ms Irwin said she wanted to create a space where people "have something to remember".
"There's lots of beautiful venues around Ballarat offering different things but this is something a little bit different," she said.
"I've made a bar that I would like to go to."
Before COVID-19 lockdowns, Ms Irwin ran a dance school in Mount Helen for 15 years.
"I decided during lockdown in 2020, that perhaps it was time to try something different, and I came up with the idea of a champagne bar."
She has spent a lot of time putting together the small details ahead of opening the doors officially on October 27.
"I spent probably three weeks trying to find a toilet brush holder to go in the bathroom, but it's been a joy and I've loved every minute of it."
While there was a setback, with Ms Irwin waiting a "stressful six months" for her liquor licence, she said she is glad to finally be able to welcome guests in.
"It has been a joy and a bit of a trial," she said.
"It all feels a bit surreal actually sitting here today."
SIP is centred around champagne and sparkling wine, but will also offer cocktails and small pairing plates.
"I think I was meant to live in Paris in a past life," Ms Irwin said.
"I am really interested in good customer service, that's one of the things I'm passionate about, as well as champagne."
SIP will be open from Thursday to Sunday from 7pm.
