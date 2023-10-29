Two Ballarat artists are working to share grassroots ideas, with a fun retro twist.
Siobhan Finn and Tegan Crosbie are running a zine vending machine in an effort to share a variety of art from the Ballarat community at Barkly Square.
Finn said zines are a way of sharing ideas in a cost effective way.
"We are trying to make arts affordable and accessible," she said.
"Not just the visual arts, writing and literature as well."
Finn said they have had great reception from the Ballarat art community.
She said they hope to release a number of themed rounds next year where people will be able to share their ideas about a particular topic.
A zine vending machine was an idea which has been in Crosbie's head for a while.
But seeing an old machine on Facebook Marketplace sealed the deal for the pair.
"We wanted something that was a little bit retro and a little bit vintage," Ms Crosbie said.
IN THE NEWS:
The vending machine, which they have called Fontella, is not electric and only accepts $2 coins.
Fontella is housed in Crosbie's art workshop in Barkly Square.
The vending machine will officially launch on October 28 and will be open on Fridays from 10 am until 4pm.
The next round of zine submission starts from December 4, more details will be available on Instagram at fontella_the_zine_machine.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.