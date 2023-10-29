Rokewood-Corindhap has signed two players with close ties to a hat-trick of premierships for the Grasshoppers in the Westerns Plains Football League in the 1990s.
The Hoppers have secured experienced Redan defender Tom Lamb and key forward Caius Barrenger from fellow CHFL side Buninyong.
Lamb's father Greg coached Rokewood-Corindhap to premierships in 1992, 1993 and 1994, while Barrenger's father Wayne captained the teams.
The Grasshoppers went into the off-season with a recruiting focus of adding experience and key position players, particularly forwards to enhance their firepower in attack.
Lamb has been appointed backline coach to work with head coach Shaune Moloney and earmarked to line up in defence.
The 2011 Redan premiership player has had a sustained career for Redan and Koondrook-Barham in the Central Mallee league since making his senior debut with the Lions as a teenager and going on to make 100 appearances for them.
Lamb was runner-up in the BFNL's Henderson Medal in 2013, has been in the BFNL team of the year and has represented BFNL.
He has also represented CMFL while playing with Koondrook-Barham in 2014-15-16 and 2018-19.
Barrenger (pictured) is returning to where he finished his junior days after starting out with Mt Clear.
He made his senior debut for Rokewood-Corindhap in 2013 while still playing under-17.5s.
Barrenger last played with the Grasshoppers in 2017, when an anterior cruciate ligament injury restricted him to just four games.
He then moved to Buninyong in controversial circumstances, not playing at all in 2018 after Rokewood-Corindhap refused to clear him as a contracted player to the Bombers.
He eventually got to Buninyong in 2019, kicking 34 goals in 18 appearances.
Barrenger did not play this year owing to commitments outside football.
Rokewood-Corindhap has also secured young defender from the Ballarat Swans in the BFNL.
Fisher last played in 2022 when he made his senior debut as an under-19.
