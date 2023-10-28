Hundreds of people flocked to Kingston for their first Food and Wine Festival.
Despite a cold to start to the day, plenty of people turned up eager to try locally made wines, gins, ciders, cheese, breads and more.
The Kingston Agricultural Society Food and Wine Festival on Saturday, October 28 was a "successful" event according to attendees.
Gatherings of family and friends drifted around the stalls, live music keeping the atmosphere lively.
Kingston resident Lauren May said she wanted to come and celebrate a local event, bringing along some friends from Horsham.
"It's really been good, it's brought a lot of people which is good to see for a small town what probably wouldn't get people through it," she said.
"It's a very happy and relaxed atmosphere."
As a Kingston native, Ms May said she was used to the windy, chilly weather.
"It's not too bad today and if you drink, you keep warm as well," she said.
The Kingston Agricultural Society committee member Rachel Yeo said the event was "amazing".
"We've got a great band - The Martini Set and the most amazing sellers," she said.
"The quality is just astounding."
Ms Yeo said people from all over were coming out to "embrace local producers and suppliers".
"The community will get around suppliers and are really supportive," she said.
One producer and committee member was Carmel Masterson, who had a stall for her Springmount Fine Foods, which specialises in black garlic.
"We have been wanting to organise a Food and Wine Festival in our area for years," she said.
Ms Masterson said as a vendor, she's been to Grampians Grape Escape and Heathcote Food and Wine.
"They bring so many people together and we don't have one for our region even though we've got the best food and wine bowl in Hepburn Shire," she said.
One event in and Ms Masterson was happy to call it a success.
"I think every year it's going to get bigger and bigger," she said.
