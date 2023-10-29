SKIPTON teenager Sara Kennedy has made her first class debut, joining the Melbourne Renegades WBBL team in their clash with the Sydney Sixers on Saturday afternoon.
Kennedy, 16, was only last week was brought into the squad for the WBBL to covers for the Renegades fast bowling stocks.
After two matches watching on the sidelines, Kennedy was brought in for her debut at the Junction Oval on Saturday in the Renegades six-run defeat.
It was a relatively quiet debut for the young speedster, just bowling the two overs late in the Sixers innings, finishing with figures of 0-22.
She then batted at number 11, finishing 1 not out from two balls faced, but her team wasn't able to get the job done, falling just short of the total, despite a good start with the bat from the top order.
The Renegades are back at home on November 1 to face the Sydney Thunder, before a tough week on the road where they will play three matches, beginning with the Perth Scorchers at the WACA in Perth on November 3.
