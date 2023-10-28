Skybird has emerged as Ballarat trainer Mitch Freedman's second group 1 prospect of the Melbourne Spring Carnival.
The three-year-old filly burst into Thousand Guineas calculations with an eye-catching win in the group 2 $300,000 3 Point Motors Classic, 1600m, at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
Jockey Beau Mertens stuck to the rails and worked home from last on the home turn to produce a scintillating finish once she saw daylight.
Skybird ($3.40 favourite) is now unbeaten in three starts, having also saluted in a Ballarat maiden on debut and then at Bendigo.
Freedman commended Merten's ride.
"We knew it would be tricky, but we got on the heels of the leader late and it all worked out.."
He said it was great to get a win on Cox Plate day - a feat he also achieved four years again.
Freedman said he had purchased Skybird for new stable clients, so it was working well.
Freedman will now look at taking the daughter of Exosphere to the G1 $1.5m Thousand Guineas, 1600m, at Caulfield on Saturday, November 18.
The Thousand Guineas has traditionally been raced in the Caulfield Cup Carnival, but this year headlines a new Melbourne Spring Carnival day, which is previously set aside for the Ballarat Cup.
Skybird's group 2 success comes after Freedman had his first group 1 win with Attrition in the Toorak Handicap at Caulfield earlier in the spring carnival.
BALLAN syndicator Australian Thoroughbred Bloodstock enjoyed success at Moonee Valley on Friday night, with Tobaysure ($4.80) having his fourth career win in the $175,000 Western General Bodyworks VOBIS Gold Star, 1500m.
