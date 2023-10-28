Kate Healy and Adam Trafford been commended for their media photography at the Rural Press Club of Victoria Awards.
Healy, a photographer at The Courier for 12 years, was highly commended in the Photographer of the Year category and commended in the News Photo of the Year category.
The awards were celebrated at a gala event in Geelong on Friday, October 27.
Healy's entries included a celebration photo of North Ballarat netballers Maddy Selmon and Poppy Douglass in the BFNL A Grade clash between North Ballarat and Darley on September 17, 2022.
They also included a photo of crews tackling a grassfire along Illabarook-Pitfield Road at Illabrook on January 13, 2023 and Ballarat's Indigenous community members Aaron Clarke and Kyeema Brown at the Survival Day Ceremony at Lake Wendouree on January 26, 2023.
Trafford was commended for his fog photo of Springbank players in the Central Highlands Football League seniors match between Springbank and Dunnstown at Springbank, on June 3, 2023.
The awards celebrates the exemplary work of journalists and photographers from Victoria and Tasmania and highlight the importance of grassroots journalism in regional communities.
The Courier acting managing editor Emily Sweet said the awards were great recognition of Healy and Trafford's work and reinforced the calibre of photography in The Courier newsroom.
"We have a combined 60 years of photographic experience amongst our team," she said.
"These photos are great examples of the breadth of talent we have amongst our team, capturing moments in time in our communities and visually telling the stories that matter."
