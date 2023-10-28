Bacchus Marsh 7-217 def Brown Hill 136
Bacchus Marsh has won its first top grade clash in the Ballarat Cricket Association, doing it in style against Buninyong on Saturday.
Led by perfectly timed knocked of 90 not out and four wickets from all-rounder Nick Strangio, Bacchus Marsh produced its best display so far with the 81-run win.
It was Stangio, batting at three, that stole the show. But he was helped by a solid 30-run opening stand which took some shine off the new ball. He and skipper Tom Wardell then put on 45 for the second wicket.
But Wardell's dismissal sparked a collapse as Bacchus Marsh's middle order fell as the team slumped to 6-101, but Strangio held it together with tailender Angus Jones, who batted brilliantly with an unbeaten 43 off just 45 balls, as Bacchus Marsh reached 217 from its 50 overs.
With the ball, it was Jarrod Taylor who picked up the big wickets of Rory Fisher and Mitchell Tierney at the top of the Buninyong order. While the Bunnies had plenty of starts, no-one could really get themselves in.
Strangio then ripped through the middle order with four wickets as Buninyong slumped to 7-90, eventually all out in the 40th over for 136.
Bacchus Marsh coach Paul Baker said his team had learned plenty in the first few weeks of the season.
"We've played three good sides up front and the number one thing we've found compared to the GDCA is that teams bat a long way down here," he said. "In the GDCA it's really a case of seven out, all out.
"So when we got the partnership going late, you could really hear the boys getting into it to make sure we finished off the work.
"We've learned now that we need to turn up and apply ourselves the whole game and then we are a chance. We've shown glimpses in the first three weeks, perhaps not so great against Golden Point last week, but otherwise we've been in the contests."
Baker confirmed star batter James Lidgett would return to the line-up next weekend after missing the past two matches with a quad injury.
Ballarat-Redan 9-195 def Brown Hill 8-156
While the top-order had been dominating for Ballarat-Redan in recent weeks, Saturday clash against Brown Hill was notable for the performance of the lower order which cobbled together a solid score give the Two Swords their third win of the season.
Ballarat-Redan were in all sorts of trouble early at 4-46 with Ravi Sandhu, Zac Jenkins and Connor Ronan all back in the pavilion with single-digit scores. Kento Dobell was causing plenty of issues with the new ball, snaring three top-order batters.
But once the shine came off the ball, Ballarat-Redan got into a rhythm, slowly building before Riley Fisher (54)and Matt Aikman (32no) launched late to give the Two Swords a defendable total of 195.
With the ball, Aikman again continued his impressive season, picking up the crucial wicket of Ryan Knowles for a duck on his way to three wickets, while Zac Jenkins bowled an incredibly tight spell - 10 overs without being replaced, 2-8 - to leave Brown Hill with too much to do in the final stages.
Eventually, the Bulls fell 40 runs short of victory, restricted to 8-156 from their 50 overs.
Ballarat-Redan playing coach Nathan Patrikeos said he was thrilled his team had got through the one-dayers in a strong positon
"We don't really have any standouts at the moment," he said. "Today we had three of the top order who failed.
"We really had to consolidate in the middle, I think at one stage there we were going around one an over. Then 'Fish' cam out and smacked it everywhere and gave us the total.
"I thought we bowled really disciplined too, we were really patient, Zac Jenkins 2-8 off 10 overs was sensational and our fielding was pretty spot on, couple of run outs, it came together well."
After three wins from four games, the Two Swords look like a genuine top-four threat this season, but they face their biggest test over the coming fortnight with a two-day clash at Darley.
"It's a good feeling around the club, Darley will be a great test for us, to show where we really stand against the best teams."
East Ballarat 7-188 def by Golden Point 3-189
IF the Ballarat Cricket Association was all one-day cricket we would have a definitive title favourite, but fortunately for nine other clubs there's multi-day matches still to come, because right now that looks to be the only way to stop Golden Point.
The clash between two of the unbeaten sides Golden Point and East Ballarat never go close, as Golden Points top-order smashed its way to a convincing seven-wicket win, inflicting the Hawks first defeat since February.
But while the batters did the job - led by a perfectly controlled innings from Josh White, who was unbeaten on 88 at the close of play, finishing off with a big partnership with Lukas Pegg, who made 28 not out, it was the bowlers who really did the damage.
East, known for their long batting order were in all sorts of trouble early thanks to two wickets each from Simon Ogilvie and Daniel McDonald. At one stage the Hawks slumped to 5-47.
But skipper Jacob Eyers and the one remaining top-order batter Harry Ganley sort about a rescue mission.
Ganley looked in complete control making 63 off just 71 balls, that was until youngster Darcy Aitken enticed a miss-timed lofted drive into the arms waiting hands of Andrew Warrick, for his first wicket in First XI.
Eyers would go onto make a half century, but Ganley wicket would prove the turning point as Golden Point tightened the screws late.
Golden Point skipper Josh Pegg said he was thrilled with the way his side was travelling, but cautioned that the premiership would not be won playing short form cricket.
"I thought the conditions favoured us today, we won the toss and had a bowl and the pitch was a bit soft early on," he said.
"Towards the end of their innings and into our innings it was a better wicket to bat on.
"It was always about everyone doing their bit. We knew we had to be on our game because we know that East bat so deep. To see Darcy Aitken get his first top-grade wicket was terrific."
Pegg said the Pointees would chat about their batting order for a big two-day clash with Wendouree starting next week.
"Traditionally we've been a slow starter, but it's the two-day game we tend to play our better cricket because it allows the likes of Josh White and Manny De Zoysa to play more their natural game.
"It's been a terrific start, but we know premiership aren't won in short form cricket. We've got Wendouree next week, we know they are such a great two-day team, so we have to be at our best if we're going to beat them."
Wendouree 164 def by Mount Clear 4-165
Another dominant batting performance from in-form opener Matt Ward has propelled Mount Clear to an important win over Wendouree.
With just one win from the first three games, the Mounties needed to start winning and there was no better time to do than against the team that knocked them out of last season's finals.
Wendouree won the toss and batted under cloudy skies, and probably wishes it had have bowled after losing openers Cole Roscholler and Stephen Segrave early. While Liam Brady, Heath Pyke and Mick Nolan steadied the ship, only Pyke would go on to make a half century.
Mount Clear skipper Tom Le Lievre was the middle-order destroyer with three wickets, keeping the ball straight with two bowled and an LBW decision. It left the Red Caps well short, all out for just 164 in the 48th over.
If the Red Caps were to make inroads, they needed to strike early and they did just that with Joel Moriarty and Le Lievre out cheaply, but Ward held the innings together.
He batted through the innings, unbeaten on 76 and he had plenty of support from Zack Maple and Jacob Smith who shared in a unbroken 40-run stand to finish off the contest.
Darley def Naps-Sebas
Darley is back on track after a hard-fought win over Naps-Sebas.
It loomed as a danger game for Darley against a team which is more than capable of matching it with any side on their day.
And it was slow going throughout for the Lions who cobbled together just 164 from their 50 overs.
The Lions were able to get on top early with three early wickets, but a middle order partnership threatened to take the game away, but once that partnership was broken, the Lions were able to get on top and hold of for 20-run win.
Full scores were not available on Saturday night.
