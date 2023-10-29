Ballarat's Botanical House continues the tradition of celebrating Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) in an appropriate setting given the cafe's location - the cemetery.
The cafe itself is a warm, homey safe place, a refuge for families whether it's for a moment of reflection or spending time with friends.
Celebrating the Day of the Dead from October 31 to November 2 is just another way for people to remember their loved ones.
Owner Shelley Tasker has put up traditional decorations and alters, called ofrenda, and will give people information on Dia de los Muertos for those intrigued.
"Working in a cemetery we see a lot of different types of grief," she said.
"In my own experiences, as well in my own family, I'm quite life grief positive.
"I'd rather focus on the positive sides of things and how grateful, lucky and blessed I was to know those people and have those beautiful memories.
"Turning sadness into something of gratitude and love, and it fills your cup and overflows even if you're sad."
Ms Tasker said the day of the dead celebration was a way to show people a different way to work through grief.
The cafe is filled with bright colours, including the traditional marigold flowers, Calavera squishmallows in case someone needs a hug, and ofrendas which enable people to leave photos of their loved ones along with drink or food to remember them.
"It's about taking a moment to remember and to revere our loved ones; in Mexican-Hispanic culture, when you forget about the loved one who has passed they fade out of the afterlife," she said.
"It's deeply steeped in Catholic traditions and practices as well and it's a really beautiful way to commemorate our loved ones.
"It also lines up with All Souls Day and All Saints Day on the Catholic calendar as well as Halloween which is steeped in a lot of multiple different religious practices throughout the ages."
The day of the dead is meant to be when the veil between the living and dead is at its thinnest, meaning family or friends can be closest to their lost loved ones.
Ms Tasker said holding the celebration gives people an opportunity to memorialise their loved ones in a "beautiful and positive way."
The Botanical House will hold their Dia de los Muertos celebrations on November 1 and 2. People are welcome to place a photo of their loved one on the ofrendas and have their photo returned at the end of the week.
