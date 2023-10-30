One of the biggest festivals celebrated in India has also been celebrated in Ballarat, with the Ballarat Indian community marking Diwali and the festival of light.
Federation University hosted the weekend spectacular, with about 650 people from the city attending.
Ballarat Indian Association president Elangovan Shanmugam said Diwali has been celebrated in Ballarat since 2007.
"Over several weeks now, in accordance with the Hindu calendar, the Indian community has several celebrations and prayers all leading to the biggest and brightest festival, which is the Diwali festival and the festival of light," Mr Shanmugam said.
"It's a strong tradition and is of cultural significance to many Indians. It's the most widely celebrated festival in India and also in other countries."
The weekend's festival centred around stage performance, with music and dancing on show at the university's Founders Theatre.
Ballarat's mayor Des Hudson, councillors and members of parliament were also in attendance.
"The thing about Diwali is it reminds us of a universal message of hope, knowledge and a time of light over darkness," Mr Shanmugam
"And if you see at the moment in the world, there's so much trouble ... it's very sad. We are very sad about all these things happening there.
"We are grateful for having a peaceful celebration here in Ballarat, in Australia in particular."
Mr Shanmugam said the festival brings together not only members of the Indian community, but other communities, too.
"Sometimes you feel people might be disconnected but then coming for this event, you meet friends, you meet somebody else, you get connected, you meet other groups, other associations and you're connected," he said.
"We want entertainment, we entertain and we encourage participation from all Indian communities and also the wider our Australian communities to be part of this Diwali celebration."
