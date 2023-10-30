The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Ballarat Diwali, Western Bulldogs clinic, Holden show social photos

By Staff Reporters
October 30 2023 - 4:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There's always plenty to do in Ballarat in spring - this weekend alone featured a beautiful country food and wine festival, an Indian celebration, and the state's hottest Holdens on show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.