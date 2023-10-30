There's always plenty to do in Ballarat in spring - this weekend alone featured a beautiful country food and wine festival, an Indian celebration, and the state's hottest Holdens on show.
The Courier's photographers were almost stretched thin trying to make it to all the events, hitting Kingston for its Food and Wine Festival on Saturday morning and a colourful Diwali event on Saturday night.
That followed a special Western Bulldogs clinic at Russell Square on Friday night, with schoolchildren jumping at the chance to practice skills on the inflatable gear.
Elsewhere, Kryal Castle held its spooky Halloween weekend, with dozens of costumed characters watching themed jousts, and at Lake Wendouree, the Australian Early Holden Federation held its FJ State Titles with a show 'n' shine.
Check out all the photos in our gallery above
