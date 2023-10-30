There's a few months still to go until the WNBA Draft, but a leading basketball publication sees Ballarat's Georgia Amoore as a possible top-10 selection next April.
Leading sports broadcaster ESPN has cast its eye across the talent eyeing off positions in the WNBA for season 2024, rating the Ballarat-guard as a possible pick nine to the Dallas Wings.
The notes on the 5ft 6 (167cm) guard are impressive, suggesting the 21-year-old was a leading contender for the Wings squad.
"Amoore was a big part of the Hokies' first run to the women's final four (of the NCAA competition) last season, as she was second in Division I in 3-pointers with 118," ESPN's Michael Voepel said. "Amoore's size is a concern, but her experience with the Australian national team and her playmaking skills are also big pluses.
"Right now, we have the Wings taking two guards, so we'll see how that goes. In Amoore's case, her prowess from behind the arc could help Dallas, which was in the bottom half of the league in 3-pointers this season."
It's not the first time Amoore has been touted in WNBA circles with former Ballarat Rush coach and Miners legend, Eric Hayes previously telling The Courier she was ready for the top flight.
MORE SPORT
"Since I've been here in Ballarat I've never seen anyone work as hard as she did," Hayes said. "She did extra work every day, improving all facets of her game, whatever she needed to do to have an advantage, she would do it.
"If you showed her something, by the next time you saw her not only could she do it but she just knew exactly how to use it and be really effective with it."
Amoore made history for Virginia Tech basketball in December, recording the first triple-double in program history in December. Amoore also scored a career-high 27 points in the Hokies' drought-breaking win against NC State.
