New Sebastopol coach Tony Lockyer says he was always confident Henderson Medallist Lachie Cassidy and the bulk of his players would resist any overtures to leave the Burra.
Cassidy, the 2021 Ballarat Football Netball League best and fairest, was the centre of widespread speculation immediately after Sebastopol's finals campaign ended that he would be on the move as part of a multi-player exodus.
However, all the talk has been proven wrong with Cassidy, who joined the Burra in 2018 after finishing his VFL career with North Ballarat Roosters, and the bulk of his teammates re-signing.
Given his standing, getting Cassidy's signature is undoubtedly one of the most important re-signings of the BFNL off-season and certainly crucial if Sebastopol is going to make another run at what has so far proved to be an elusive premiership.
"There's no shortage about rumours about lots of players at this time year and they can build," Lockyer said.
"The narrative gets created to suit others and the truth is no one had recommitted so it was probably fair enough.
"We have a strong list and you always expect country clubs to approach our best." Lockyer said.
He said Cassidy's decision to stay and the re-signing of others had proven the rumours about Sebastopol in recent times to be wrong.
Lockyer said four weeks ago the word out and about was that Sebastopol was going have wholesale departures, but at the same time no one was aware what was going on behind the scenes.
"The response has been great since I was appointed.
"I was confident that's the way it would go and the boys would back me in," he said.
Lockyer said it was also a vote of confidence in the direction the club was heading with the foundation that had been laid over a number years.
He said with everyone still on board and strong under-19 and reserves lists form this year after each played in grand finals, he did not envisage a major recruiting campaign.
"We don't need wholesale changes. We're doing a lot right.
"The boys are excited to continue the work that's been done," he said.
Sebastopol announced Lockyer as playing coach on October 15 and since then there has been a series of player re-signings - highlighted by the Cassidy announcement.
Cassidy is spending the off-season playing with Waratah in the NTFL.
Sebastopol finished third in the BFNL this year before being a shock loser in an elimination final.
