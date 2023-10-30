A Ballarat resident is $1.3 million richer - they just don't know it yet.
According to social media post from The Lott, a ticket sold at Mount Clear's Midvale News Post and Lotto won the Tattslotto Division 1 prize of $1,311,960.34.
But so far, no one has come forward to claim it.
Mount Clear Post Office owner Brian McKinnis said it had been a nervous wait in the shop on Monday, as the winner was unregistered.
"We've been here seven years, and we haven't sold one (a winning ticket) before - it's a bit of a fluke if you get there, but it's good," he said.
"It's interesting waiting for that winner, the girls are scanning so many tickets today that aren't registered, but (no winner) yet though.
"We'll wait and see."
The Mount Clear winner was one of four to share in the division one prize pool of $5,247,841.36.
IN THE NEWS
According to The Lott, anyone with a ticket bought from the post office is urged to check it now - either go into the shop, or phone 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize.
Saturday's winning Tattslotto numbers were 30, 13, 12, 14, 18, and 35, with supplementaries 42 and 2.
Need to talk? Phone Gambler's Help on 1800 858 858, Ballarat Cafs on 5337 3333, or Lifeline on 13 11 14.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.