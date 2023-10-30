The Courier
Mount Clear lotto ticket wins $1.3 million

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 30 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 1:47pm
A Ballarat resident is $1.3 million richer - they just don't know it yet.

