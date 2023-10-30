Wendouree CFA firefighters have extinguished a blaze which began in a park next to a school in Ballarat's north.
The alarm was raised at 12.18pm on Monday, October 30, to a fire spreading in bushes in the Rowan View Park, off Rowan Parade and close to Forest Court.
The blaze broke out in dry, windy conditions gusting to 54kmh.
The fire was close to the Forest Street Primary School and Rowan View Preschool - and about four metres from a timber residential fence.
Firefighters had the blaze under control within 20 minutes - and said the cause was unknown.
Several empty cans of alcohol were found nearby.
Meanwhile, CFA crews from Myrniong and Bacchus Marsh have put out a fire in a median strip of the Western Freeway at Pentland Hills.
The CFA said the blaze, which sparked about 1pm on Monday damaged the road surface of the Ballarat-bound lanes near an overpass over the Old Western Highway.
It was brought under control within 20 minutes.
