Experiential community leadership programs can help build more connected, bigger-thinking cities, preliminary research focusing on Ballarat shows.
Changes are not about immediate headline impacts or fast-tracked careers, but a general want to be more involved and a greater understanding of the community and others' perspectives.
These findings come as Committee for Ballarat's Future Shapers program has been forced to adjust its model, seeking greater community backing, to go forward without state government funding. Applications have also opened for the next nominees to take part in the program.
For Adrian Misseri, undertaking the study as part of his Masters of Business Administration studies was in wanting to find a measure for the "transformative" experience on his professional life.
He is a 2013 program graduate under its former name, Leadership and Ballarat Western Region leaders' forum, and his research has been primarily based on interviews with participants from between 2007 and 2022
His study came before the program funding cuts, but Mr Misseri hoped the findings, which he will present to Committee for Ballarat in November, will help strengthen their mission.
"It's important people take what they have learnt and that leadership does not end once you're given the tools - it's what you do with it," Mr Misseri said.
"Value comes from that understanding you have when given another perspective.
"I've seen other leadership programs in the state and from the little I know of them, you can see there's value in the program.
"Regional [community leadership] programs are very important because regional areas each have their own unique culture and community. We need to foster leaders who have an understanding that those outside the community don't really have."
Committee for Ballarat's program has continued to evolve since launching in 2006 - with The Courier as a founding member - to the modern Future Shapers.
The program draws together emerging leaders from diverse industry backgrounds across the region for program days and the chance to question and be challenged by other civic, business and community leaders.
Recurring highlights have included a visit with prisoners at His Majesty's Prison Langi Kal Kal and time immersed in parliament in Canberra or with state government in Melbourne.
Since 2021, Future Shapers has incorporated participant-led community impact projects.
"They can do it and see the impact straightaway and that stimulates thought," Mr Misseri said. "There has been a lot in the study in terms of emerging leaders understanding the community in ways they didn't previously - it can expose the community to a number of ideas about interconnectedness and networks to help and support each other.
"It's amazing the breadth of alumni and where they end up.
"Everyone learns something and this impacts the people around them in their social circles and workplaces."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Misseri, a podiatrist by trade, was working in a not-for-profit when he undertook the program. He had thought himself well-informed on social determinants in health before discovering how other determinants such as education could play into this.
For Mr Misseri, the program was a reminder in privilege.
One decade on, Mr Misseri has become a program mentor as a way to give back and to help others.
Committee for Ballarat will continue to back the program next year and, while most participant places will be funded by workplaces, is seeking greater corporate backing.
City of Ballarat stepped up its support via a community partnerships grant.
Committee for Ballarat Future Shapers program coordinator Adele Nairn said these types of grants and corporate partnerships were vital to ensure the program's ongoing viability.
Ms Nairn said regional leadership programs across the state aimed to create more community engagement and curiosity among participants.
"It's brilliant the City recognises the need to grow and develop placed-based community leaders, investing in individuals who are engaged and committed to the prosperity of our amazing regional city," Ms Nairn said.
"The importance of building social infrastructure ensures we have human capacity and capability to see our city reach its potential can't be underestimated, it goes hand-in-hand with build environment infrastructure."
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.