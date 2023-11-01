A historic former Ballarat CBD hotel will become a business, wellness and creative hub with its ground floor and amenities expected to open over summer.
The building at 101 Lydiard Street North, on the corner of Mair Street, has stood since 1887 but been vacant in recent years after the departure of law firm Hardwood Andrews.
Works are underway to breathe new life into the two storey building which also features a basement and external courtyard.
Consultant Tim Stevens recently purchased the building and plans to open what will be called Club Scala which will also house Kore Wellness, run by his partner Andi Compston.
The ground floor will be developed to open first, featuring offices, co-working and meeting rooms for Club Scala members, events and function space, and a cafe along with a beauty studio, remedial massage therapy, relaxation and hot stone massage and fire/ice therapy with sauna and cold plunge areas, a Japanese style meditation room, and high end arts and crafts on exhibition and available to buy.
Creatives including architects, ceramists and other craftspeople will also occupy the building.
A planning permit application has been lodged with the City of Ballarat for a restaurant and cafe licence to allow food and alcohol to be sold and consumed on site for a maximum of 160 people.
Mr Stevens said Club Scala would give the heritage building "new life" with further plans for the remaining parts of the building after the opening of the main floor.
Painting to refresh the outside of the building, which was constructed in 1887 as the Ballarat Palace Hotel, is also planned.
"A huge amount of care, time and money will be spent on the facade," he said.
The 13 upstairs windows will initially become a gallery space, drawing inspiration from the Uniqlo building in London which features merchandising displays with internal downlights to all windows along the upper levels.
Mr Stevens said local fashion, artworks and more would feature in the windows.
"The Club Scala ethos is to give people the ability to tie in with wellness, community, co-working and looking at things they aspire to when they see works of art and crafts, bespoke furniture, paintings, ceramics and things co-displayed in the office - it's not just a table for hire or a room," he said.
Mr Stevens said anyone from a sole trader working for themselves to a team or four or five people could work from the spaces and enjoy the amenities.
The liquor licence would allow alcohol to be consumed on the ground floor and courtyard, and enable users of the facilities to hold meetings or events that were catered and included alcohol.
"It's going to be ... like a high end art showroom mixed with co-working space and creatives, displaying Ballarat's best and brightest both in creative arts and others to work in a creative capacity and give them a home and a launch pad," Mr Stevens said.
Interior works are underway with flooring, lighting, electrical, plumbing and other internal renovations ahead of an expected summer opening.
In the future, and subject to planning permit approval, Mr Stevens hopes with further works to the building to also host music and performances, a beer garden, courtyard and outdoor cafe to Lydiard St, a food truck laneway via Hancocks Lane, a wine club/whiskey cellar basement bar with Zen gardens in the courtyard, boutique accommodation, fine dining and more.
