The Environment Protection Authority have investigated suspected paint pollution in Gnarr Creek.
The milky mess was photographed in the channel near Howitt Street and Doveton Street North on Sunday afternoon - a time of the week the EPA described as 'peak hour' for the region's renovators.
The mess - and its 'chemical' smell - had washed away by 9am Monday.
"It happens quite a bit at this time of year," an EPA spokesperson said.
"There was a similar case near Mornington at the weekend as well.
"We'd like to hear from anyone with information about this pollution. Just let us know where you saw it."
The EPA's reporting hotline is 1300 372 842.
Gnarr Creek runs through Ballarat North, Soldiers Hill, behind Ballarat Officeworks and the former Courier building before merging with the Yarrowee River.
That water eventually enters Lake Connewarre - a haven for native birds and fish- and then the ocean at Barwon Heads.
While it is still unclear if the mess was caused by paint, the EPA advised never to wash it down a sink or drain.
"It could be oil-based or water-based, but you should go to paintback.com.au to work out where to take old tins," the spokesperson said.
"You also need to take any of the turpentine used to clean dirty brushes."
The website lists the Gillies Street landfill as Ballarat's drop off point - with others in Melton, North Geelong and Sunbury.
