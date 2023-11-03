Cottage bought for $30,000, now has $1.5 million price tag

Earlier this week, I reported on two big sales in the Ballarat region in the same week which happened to be in Lake Wendouree.
A four-bedroom house at 328 Wendouree Parade sold for $2,180,000 and another four-bedroom house at 1 Parade Court sold for $1,800,000.
The cheapest house to sell was a three-bedroom at 90 Beverin Street, Sebastopol, for $265,000.
The owner of an 1860 homestead spoke to me about why he has applied to demolish the bluestone building, which the council says is of heritage significance.
Lintel Grange owner and sixth-generation farmer Charles Edmonston said the homestead was unlivable due to a substantial cellar which fills with water.
The Addington house has mould, rising damp and underground water issues and would cost $1.7 million to fix, which Mr Edmonston said he could not afford.
The council says the house is of aesthetic (architectural) significance as example of a restrained classical mid-Victorian homestead and is seeking to change the Ballarat Planning Scheme to include part of the property in its heritage overlay.
This week, CoreLogic released its Home Value Index which revealed Ballarat house prices have risen for the first time in 17 months.
Ballarat dwellings, which includes houses and units combined, increased 0.3 per cent in October.
October's median price for dwellings was $553,661, $680 more than September's median house price.
Interestingly, Ballarat units fell 0.6 per cent or $11,043 lower than the September rate median price to record a $361,495 median price in October.
Imagine having a 1950s-style rock and roll cafe in your house? Well, a Cambrian Hill house has just that and the owners spoke to me about the amazing features they have included in their property.
The five-bedroom, four-bathroom house is for sale via expressions of interest and has a price guide of $3.4 million to $3.7 million.
In a league of its own, the house on two hectares has a swimming pool with water slide, cinema with tiered seating, Melbourne tram transformed into a bar, horse arena and the list continues.
It's almost been 39 years since a Canadian property was listed for sale and, not surprisingly, there is a huge price difference.
The Joseph Street property was bought for $30,000 in December 1984 and it now has a $1.5 million to $1.6 million price guide.
It could be turned into another of Ballarat's residential infill developments as seen in other properties nearby.
