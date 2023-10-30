Allied health professionals at Lake Imaging's St John of God Hospital and Howitt Street sites have held a two-hour stop work and community event as they fight for better pay and conditions.
The radiographers, nuclear medicine technologists and sonographers fear current negotiations will leave them lagging behind workers at Ballarat Base Hospital and other private operators in regional Victoria, making it even harder to attract and retain staff.
While some outpatient scans were disrupted and rescheduled, staff in critical areas such as emergency were exempt from the protected industrial action and staff taking part in the stop-work were available to be called back in case of emergency.
Victorian Allied Health Professionals Association lead organiser Linda Jenkin said staff had been in bargaining for a replacement enterprise agreement with Lake Imaging management since May.
"The offer has improved over that time and a couple of very important aspects have improved but there are still a few key issues," Ms Jenkin said.
"It's a growing area and the staff profile has not really been able to keep up with growth in the area, which means among a small staff group in a regional area things like shift work and being on-call is borne by a smaller number of people which impacts on family and work-life balance and staff want allowances to reflect that."
READ MORE:
Ms Jenkin said staff did not want their pay and conditions to be left behind other similar operators.
"Ultimately what this is about is having the best agreement possible so they can contract and retain staff ... to provide great patient care which is always the top priority.
"You won't be able to get people - all across the region operators are really struggling to get staff."
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.