A drunken row out the front of the Daylesford Royal Hotel left a police officer with a bloody nose and a glass door smashed.
Daniel Oxnam pleaded guilty to criminal damage and resisting a police officer at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday, October 30.
The court heard Oxnam, 48, was seen by staff members out the front of the hotel at about 11pm on February 4, 2021, visibly intoxicated and making loud noises.
One of the hotel's workers went outside to approach Oxnam, telling him to quiet down as the hotel had guests staying overnight.
Oxnam then became verbally abusive towards the staff member - telling her he should touch her breasts, before reaching out.
Oxnam's hand was slapped away, and he soon left the vicinity of the hotel.
Later that night, and earlier the next morning, Oxnam returned to the hotel and was asked to leave by staff members four times.
The staff locked the doors to the venue in an effort to prevent Oxnam from getting inside.
The court heard after attempting to fight another patron out the front of the venue, Oxnam smashed a glass entrance door to the venue, after which police were called.
Police officers arrived at 12.15am on February 5, 2021, and found Oxnam to be "drunk", "belligerent" and "aggressive".
An officer attempted to place Oxnam under arrest, who threw a drink at the officer and began to put up a fight.
Oxnam was taken to the ground by the officer, and after a scuffle was handcuffed - during which he told the officer he would "poke your eyes out".
The officer got a blood nose during the scuffle.
Magistrate Hugh Radford called Oxnam's behaviour on the night "very anti-social".
"He (Oxnam) was very noxious, making sexual innuendos against waitresses. He then comes back, smashes the side door during the scuffle and gives the police officer a bloody nose," the magistrate said.
"Because these matters were over two years ago I am not going to impose a term of imprisonment."
The matter was adjourned until Tuesday for Oxnam to be assessed for a community corrections order.
