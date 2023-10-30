The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Musk man faces court after Daylesford hotel scuffle with police

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated October 31 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A drunken row out the front of the Daylesford Royal Hotel left a police officer with a bloody nose and a glass door smashed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.