Police have issued a warning about slowing down around roadworkers after a group in Mount Rowan cheated death as a huge B-double truck slammed into their stationary signage truck..
Officers said the 30-year-old driver - from Narre Warren South - was hospitalised, but will be interviewed at a later date and is expected to face "serious charges".
The crash happened at 9.20am Friday in the Melbourne-bound lanes of the Western Freeway, about 80m from the Gillies Street overpass, where crews were repairing potholes.
"There were multiple road workers at the scene at the time of the collision, with many of them placed in danger of losing their lives," Leading Senior Constable Ben Hay said.
"This could have resulted in several people losing their lives.
"It's just by pure chance that multiple people were not killed."
The freeway was closed for several hours as police investigated.
But this is definitely not the first time Western Freeway roadworkers have feared for their lives.
The driver was flown to hospital in a critical condition.
The Invermay Park matter is still before the courts.
"It's just unacceptable that we have these collisions," Leading Senior Constable Hay said.
"I don't know how many times people need to be told, but you should drive to the conditions and don't take unnecessary risks!
"We've lost 236 people so far this year - that's up 15 per cent on last year."
"Police alone can not reduce the road toll.
"Every road user - including motorcyclists and truck drivers - need to understand that a split second distraction or unnecessary risk can, and often does result in catastrophe.
"It can mean serious injury or death."
Operation Furlong starts Friday morning and will run until the night of the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday November 7.
"Several divisional road policing operations will get going with the assistance of State Highway Patrol," Leading Senior Constable Hay said.
"We'll have many marked and unmarked police vehicles as well as involvement from the air wing.
"Expect to be caught if you are doing the wrong thing!"
Investigations into Friday's truck crash near the Gillies Street overpass are on going and police are asking for anyone with dash-cam to contact them or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, an 18-year-old Creswick man will face Ballarat Magistrates Court in mid-November after a Friday night incident in Liberator Drive Mitchell Park on October 20.
Police said a Commodore allegedly lost control before mounting the gutter and heading towards spectators who had to run out of the way.
Police said a pursuit followed, but was called off due to the risk to the public.
Later the vehicle allegedly involved was impounded for 30-days.
The man faces several charges including dangerous driving while being pursued.
