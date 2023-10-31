Big changes are coming to Ballarat's CBD, with Market Street to close ahead of new car parks and improvements for pedestrians at one of the city's worst roundabouts.
Construction begins November 1, and drivers heading through the Creswick Road roundabout should expect disruptions over the next month or so.
Market Street will be closed to west-bound traffic between Armstrong Street and Creswick Road permanently, to make room for 36 new car parks outside the Ballarat Library and GovHub.
The plans include 27 angle car parks and four disability permit parks, with the three current parallel parks to remain.
It's noted the new car parks won't be free, as promised, but part of the city's timed parking system - the first hour will be free each day.
The state government is paying for the works out of its 1000 free new car park fund, announced during the 2018 election campaign - when complete, these car parks will make it 149 new parks in five years, with another 400 on the way at the hospital.
It's not known where the other 450 or so car parks will be built in Ballarat's CBD.
Crucially, the Market Street upgrade will remove a dangerous pedestrian crossing in front of Ballarat Toyota, with old-fashioned steps to be replaced by a new crossing further south at the library's front door.
There will also be a new wombat pedestrian crossing built at Doveton Street near Aldi.
Council has also included several new trees in designs for the works.
It's not clear when construction will be finished - the City of Ballarat has been emailed for more information.
