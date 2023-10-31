Power forward Zak Bozanich is back with Central Highlands Football League grand finalist Springbank.
He is returning after a stellar season with Oakleigh District in the Eastern league's third division.
The sharpshooter shone for Oakleigh - winning the competition's goalkicking with 65 and being leading goalkicker across all divisions, as well as leading Oakleigh District into a preliminary final.
He was also named in the EFNL division three team of the year.
This will be Bozanich's third season with the Tigers.
Originally from Western Australia, Bozanich joined Springbank in 2021 after playing in New South Wales.
He was an immediate hit with 32 goals in a COVID-19 shortened season and backed that up with 41 in 2022.
Bozanich is best remembered in that second season at Springbank for booting a goal - one of five he had kicked for the day - after the final siren to seal victory over Hepburn in a preliminary final.
He was a part of a formidable combination with Stephen Staunton up forward.
The signing of Bozanich is a perfect start to the off-season for Springbank, which will still be hurting after a second consecutive heavy grand final defeat at the hands of Gordon.
