A Ballarat man has come forward to claim a $1.3 million TattsLotto win, saying he plans to share the huge prize with his family.
The winning ticket was purchased at Midvale News Post & Lotto and was one of four division one wins in Saturday night's draw.
The man told lotto officials he couldn't wait to tell his children and grandchildren about the win.
"It's been a long time coming. I can say that for certain," he said.
"I was simply shopping with my wife over the weekend and ducked into an outlet to grab an entry."
The man only checked his ticket after a call went out on Monday, October 30.
"I checked my ticket at work ...and as soon as I realised what we'd won, everything else just sort of melted around me," the man said.
"It was tough to concentrate on anything.
"I can't wait to tell my kids and grandchildren, this win is going to mean so much to them and I'm going to be able to share the wealth and hopefully make their lives easier too."
Midvale News Post & Lotto owner Brian McKinnis said it was the outlet's first division one winning entry in seven years.
"We're so happy to have helped change the lives of one of our customers and we're over the moon at the fact that we've sold another division one winning entry," he said.
"We've started to decorate the store with balloons and posters, and of course letting all of our customers know that we sold a division one winning entry worth $1.3 million.
"We want to wish our winner the best of luck with the future and hope they really enjoy this."
