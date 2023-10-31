The Courier
Ballarat man wins division one TattsLotto win

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 31 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 12:19pm
A Ballarat man has come forward to claim a $1.3 million TattsLotto win, saying he plans to share the huge prize with his family.

