Strong-marking Waubra forward Brandon Green is returning to Ballarat Football Netball League club Redan next season.
The Lions have also announced the signing of Natte Bealiba's Zac Mortlock.
Green is going back to Redan after two seasons with the Roos in the CHFL, where he provided a focal point in attack.
He managed 32 goals in 2022 and despite being restricted by injury this year still managed to average better than than two majors a game.
The former Redan junior made his senior debut with the Lions in 2014, but did play a great deal before the breaking for COVID-19 in 2020.
Mortlock arrives at Redan having played most of his football with the Swans in the LPFL and MCDFNL.
He made his Natte Bealiba senior debut in 2017 and has played more than 80 games.
He was a premiership player and MCDFNL rookie of the year in 2019, and this year had a major leadership role as co-captain after graduating from under-age ranbks in 2021.
